CUET UG 2024 exam, scheduled for May 24, postponed for candidates at this centre

It informed applicants that new admit cards will be issued and that they should avoid leaving Silchar, Assam. This clause only applies to applicants who selected and designated Silchar as their exam location.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 23, 2024, 10:43 PM IST

CUET UG 2024 exam, scheduled for May 24, postponed for candidates at this centre
(Image source: ANI)
The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) exam for candidates from Silchar, Assam, was supposed to take place on May 24, but the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed it. The CUET UG exam for candidates assigned to the Silchar centre will now take place on May 29 in accordance with the updated schedule. It is anticipated that the CUET admit card 2024 will be available for download on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

For certain candidates who chose to take the Environmental Studies (307) and Bengali (104) test papers, which will be administered via computer-based testing on May 24, the NTA assigned CUET exam centres outside of Silchar citing "logistical constraints." 

It has been decided that, for candidates who cannot reach their assigned Centres, their examination will be held on May 29. This decision was made in response to their request to have their examination centre changed to Silchar exclusively and in support of the student community. Additionally, the testing organisation advised that the exam will be administered using pen and paper.

It informed applicants that new admit cards will be issued and that they should avoid leaving Silchar, Assam. This clause only applies to applicants who selected and designated Silchar as their exam location. 

The NTA said,“All affected candidates are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure they can appear for their exams. For more details regarding the CUET (UG) – 2024, the candidates may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
