Business

Meet journalist, founder of luxury magazine, she is married to billionaire with Rs 30000 crore net worth, her husband..

The narrative of Anuradha starts in the vibrant metropolis of Mumbai, where she was born and brought up in a conventional Hindu household.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 06:11 PM IST

Meet journalist, founder of luxury magazine, she is married to billionaire with Rs 30000 crore net worth, her husband..
Often overlooked by the well-known and powerful Anand Mahindra, there is another equally amazing lady whose rise from a college student to a significant position in the luxury and lifestyle industry is a motivational story of love, passion, and creative endeavour. Introducing Anuradha Mahindra, the co-creator of Man's World magazine and the creator of Verve, a high-end lifestyle publication that has established itself as a standard for style and sophistication.

The narrative of Anuradha starts in the vibrant metropolis of Mumbai, where she was born and brought up in a conventional Hindu household. She had no idea that her path would soon intersect with that of Anand Mahindra, a young man who would go on to become one of the most well-known businesspeople in India. Fate intervened during her time at Sophia College studying psychology, bringing Anand and Anuradha on the same path.

Anuradha's foray into the publishing industry started when she co-founded "Man's World," a magazine that would quickly win over readers all over the country. One of the magazine's first notable achievements was having the affable Shah Rukh Khan on the cover of its first issue. Anuradha's imaginative flair and unwavering commitment to quality helped the magazine become well-known and established a benchmark for men's leisure periodicals in India.

Anuradha Mahindra is not just a prosperous entrepreneur but also a philanthropist. As a trustee of the K. C. Mahindra Education Trust, she actively supports giving impoverished children financial and educational assistance. According to Forbes, one of India's wealthiest businesspeople, Anand Mahindra, has a net worth of USD 3.7 billion (309.12) crore 

