Begusarai, a small town in Bihar, is where Navneet Singh's adventure started. He grew up with his parents and older brother in the normal 90s upbringing, forming a solid foundation based in conventional values.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 07:27 PM IST

Meet man, who started business from Rs 15 lakhs, now runs company worth Rs 500 crore, his work is...
The problem of unemployment has come to light as a crucial concern in a nation working toward a more promising socioeconomic future. There is a bigger need than ever for creative solutions, as the rate is at its highest point in 45 years. In order to close the gap between employers and job seekers, Navneet Singh, the founder and CEO of Avsar, intervenes in this situation. Let's explore Avsar's expansion, Navneet's inspirational path, and his influence on the employment market in India.

Begusarai, a small town in Bihar, is where Navneet Singh's adventure started. He grew up with his parents and older brother in the normal 90s upbringing, forming a solid foundation based in conventional values. Following graduation from KV Begusarai, Navneet pursued higher study, ultimately earning a B.Sc. in Biotechnology from MS Ramaiah College in Bengaluru.

Navneet pursued her MBA in Marketing & HR from the same college since she was passionate about human resources and had a voracious appetite for knowledge. His academic endeavors prepared the groundwork for an extraordinary career in which he would eventually affect the lives of innumerable employers and job seekers. He did a certificate course from IIM Ahemdabad as well, as reported by Navbharat.

Before moving to Bengaluru to work as a Senior Consultant for Swiggy, he held positions as an Assistant Manager and HR Executive at Ola Cabs and Flipkart. During his tenure at Swiggy, Navneet observed that businesses with a similar scope to Swiggy needed constant human support, which they were not providing in spite of a sizable applicant pool that was having difficulty finding positions that fit them.

Navneet's path took an entrepreneurial turn in 2016 when he founded Avsar with three college buddies, Satyabrata Sethy, Nitish Rao, and Prateek Jha. The company's founding signaled the start of a revolutionary journey with a meager investment of Rs. 15 lakh.

Avsar, under Navneet's leadership, has experienced remarkable growth, soaring from Rs. 34 lakh to Rs. 500 crore turnover company. The company's services cover HR needs, including staffing, recruitment, compliance management, and talent acquisition. The company's success demonstrates its ability to bridge job demand and supply gaps.

