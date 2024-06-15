Twitter
Meet actress, who made her debut with Yash Raj Films, worked with Salman, Shahid, quit Bollywood to become...

Tulip Joshi, who made her debut in the 2002 film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, is now an astrologer.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 03:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet actress, who made her debut with Yash Raj Films, worked with Salman, Shahid, quit Bollywood to become...
Tulip Joshi in Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai
Born on September 11, 1980, in Mumbai to a Gujarati Indian father and Armenian mother, Tulip Joshi is a former Indian actress, who was quite popular in the 2000s. After working in Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Telugu films, Tulip quit the showbiz industry and now works as an astrologer.

Tulip was spotted by Yash Chopra at his son Aditya Chopra's first wedding with Payal Khanna, and decided to launch her in Bollywood. The actress made her debut in 2002 in the Yash Raj Films' romantic comedy Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, which had Uday Chopra and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles.

After her debut film, Tulip starred in multiple films across Bollywood and regional films in the next few years. The most famous ones being Dil Maange More opposite Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt-directed Dhokha, Malayalam film Mission 90 Days opposite the superstar Mammootty, and Kannada film Bachchan with Sudeep.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tulip Joshi (@tulipkjoshi)

Tulip's last Bollywood film was the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho in 2014, in which she did a cameo appearance. The actress then moved to TV and headlined the show Airlines on Star Plus. The weekly show, which aired every Sunday, lasted for only 20 episodes.

After her television career with Airlines also didn't take off, she took a spiritual route. With nearly a decade and half of dedicated study and practise, Tulip is now a reknowned Jyotish, i.e. a vedic astrologer & a lifestyle consultant. 

