Bigg Boss OTT returns with season 3, this is why fans are convinced Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as host

The first promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 left netizens guessing that Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as the host.

Bigg Boss is back with its third OTT season, and the taskmaster claimed that the fans of the show will forget all the previous seasons. Bigg Boss OTT 3 will soon be aired on JioCinema, and the OTT platform dropped the announcement video on their social media. In the video, viral moments from previous seasons, including Shehnaaz Gill's 'Sada kutta Tommy...', Elvish Yadav's heated argument, and Abhishek Malhan's fight with Avinash Sachdev, and the romantic moments between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

The promo is supported by Bigg Boss' iconic voice that says, "Yeh fight bhool jaoge. Yeh love story bhool jaoge. Yeh viral moments, sab bhool jaoge. Bigg Boss OTT ka agla season dekh kar baki sab bhool jaoge." Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere in June.

For weeks there were reports that Salman Khan might not host this season, due to his prior commitments. There were speculations that Karan Johar or Anil Kapoor might replace Salman for the third OTT season. Now, the promo has dropped a major hint about the host, and netizens guessed that Anil Kapoor will host BB OTT 3. The announcement promo ends with a line by Bigg Boss, "Yeh season hoga khass, ek dum jhakaas." Now we all know that the line 'Ek dum jhakaas', is Anil's popular catchphrase. So netizens have guessed that Anil will be the host for this season.

As soon as the promo was dropped, netizens started sharing their assumptions for the show. "Iss baar Anil Kapoor karenge host," claimed a netizen. Another netizen asked, "Anil Kapoor as host?" One of the netizens wrote, "Salman Khan gave a miss to BBOTT this time." An internet user wrote, "No season can beat Elvish Yadav's season." Another internet user wrote, "Best contestant till date Abhishek Malhan No one can surpass him kitne bhi season aajaye." Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere on JioCinema from June.

