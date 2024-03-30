Manisha Rani breaks silence on fight with Elvish Yadav, unfollowing Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner: 'Uska ego bada hai toh...'

Manisha Rani opened up about what went wrong between her and Elvish Yadav, and why she unfollowed him on Instagram.

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner, Manisha Rani, broke the silence on her differences with Elvish Yadav. Manisha and Elvish's bond on BB was loved by fans. They were fondly called Elvisha by netizens. However, in the past few weeks, there have been reports of tension between Manisha and Elvish.

Soon, Manisha unfollowed Elvish, and she confirmed the rumours about their disparities. On Saturday, Manisha shared a video on her YouTube channel and disclosed the real reason Manisha said, "Yes, it is true that I have unfollowed Elvish, but there is a reason for it. Actually, Elvish's friend Kataria came to me with a video collab. Elvish and I collaborated for a video, but later, instead of putting my photo in the cover photo, Elvish used his and Akshay's photo." Manisha further said that she called Kataria and expressed her disappointment with him. During her second call to Kataria, Elvish was heard saying, 'Agli baar jab ham koo collab karenge to aap apai family ki photo daal dena."

Manisha got hurt and offended by Elvish's 'egoistic' reply and thus she decided to unfollow him. Speaking about her decision, Manisha added, "Mainne unhe social media par turant unfollow kar diya. Uska ego bada hai toh mere liye bhi meri self respect chaiye. Mujhe dikhavaya nahi chaiye mujhe reality dekhni hai."

Elvish Yadav on Mansha Rani unfollowing him

Recently in an interview when Elvish Yadav was asked his reaction to Manisha Rani unfollowing him, he said, "Sach kahu toh mujhe nahin pata aakhir kya baat hai. Manisha ne hi pehle mujhe unfollow kiya tha. Main to inn baaton ko baat bachkana maanta hoon ki block kar do, Ya unfollow kar diya. Mujhe nahin maloom aakhir kyon un hone aisa kiya."

Elvish Yadav's snake venom case

On March 17, Elvish, real name Siddharth Yadava, was arrested by Noida Police on Sunday in connection with its probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties. The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jaihind Kumar Singh reserved the order on Friday morning after hearing both the parties. On March 22, Elvish Yadav was granted bail in the snake venom case against him in Noida. On Friday afternoon, a court in Gautam Buddh Nagar heard his bail application and granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.