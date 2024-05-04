Twitter
Television

Meet actress, who worked with Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, quit Bollywood for TV; one show made her star, she is…

This actress, who once worked with several superstars, quit films for TV and then became a star.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 04, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Rupal Patel (Image: Instagram)
Many actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan, and more debuted with TV shows and later became Bollywood stars. However, there is one actress who made her acting debut with films but later left the industry for TV. 

The actress we are talking about took a break for 10 years from acting after her television debut, but when she returned to showbiz, she became a star and one of the most strict mothers-in-law on screen. She is none other than Rupal Patel. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rupal Patel made her acting debut in Bollywood with a small role in the movie Mehak. After this, she worked with superstars like Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor but only had blink-and-miss scenes in their films Pehchaan: The Face of the Truth and Sambar Salsa along with others. 

After her stint in Bollywood, Rupal Patel decided to turn to television and made her television debut with Zarina Mehta's Shagun. The actress appeared in several episodes of Crime Petrol and then took a ten-year break to take care of her children. 

The actress then returned to television with the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya wherein she essayed the role of a strict mother-in-law Kokila which earned her fame and praise. The show made her a star and after this, she was seen in several other TV shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar ke and Tera Mera Saath Rahe. The actress now lives a luxurious lifestyle and has a fan following of 47K followers on Instagram. 

Apart from this, the actress is also an ambassador for Swachh Bharat India project and also received honour twice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talking about the honour, the actress said in an interview, “I am one of the Swachhata Abhiyaan Ambassadors and received a personal letter from our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This is the second time I am a recipient of this award. It feels great and I am so happy. The day when I received this letter was a memorable one. I was away from home shooting. When the letter was delivered, everyone at home was tense because the letter was from the highest authority in India and when I reached home I was also scared to open the letter. Then I called my husband and waited for him to come and then we both opened the letter and received the good news.”

