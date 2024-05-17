Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Delhi

Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from North East Delhi constituency, was allegedly attacked with ink in the constituency.

During his campaign in the nation's capital, Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate for Lok Sabha from North East Delhi, was subjected to a horrifying event where he was flung black ink and attacked by seven or eight people.

During the campaign, Kumar was seen being attacked by unidentified persons outside the Aam Aadmi Party office in the New Usmanpur region, according to a video posted on PTI's X handle.



