Rohit Sharma hilariously requests cameraperson to stop recording sound, says 'ek audio ne meri...'

Rohit explained that a previous incident had caused him some difficulty, gesturing towards his conversation with Nayar.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Rohit Sharma was spotted in high spirits before his team's final IPL 2024 league match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17, 2024.

Rohit Sharma was relieved of his captaincy duties for MI prior to the IPL 2024 season, as the team management brought in Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans and appointed him as the new captain. Following this decision, there have been reports of unrest within the MI camp, with some suggesting the presence of cliques within the team.

Speculation surrounding the alleged discord was fueled by a video that surfaced prior to the KKR vs MI match at Eden Gardens. In the video, Rohit Sharma can be seen conversing with KKR coach Abhishek Nayar, where he appeared to imply that there had been significant changes within the MI camp.

Rohit can be heard saying: “Ek ek cheez change ho raha hai.... Woh unke upar hai, main ye sab pe dhyaan nahi data... (Everything is changing one by one. It depends on them, I don't care about that). Jo bhi hai woh mera ghar hai bhai, woh temple jo hai na maine banwaya hai. (Whatever it is, it's my home. It's a temple that I've built). Bhai mera kya, mera toh last hai (Anyway, this is my last).”

The audio recording sparked a great deal of speculation, although KKR CEO Venky Mysore attempted to downplay the situation.

Prior to MI's final league match of the tournament, Rohit Sharma was captured on camera engaging in a lighthearted conversation with his former Mumbai and India teammate Dhawal Kulkarni. The two were seen sharing laughs and enjoying each other's company.

Rohit Sharma then became aware of the cameraperson's presence and politely requested that the audio be turned off. He explained that a previous incident had caused him some difficulty, gesturing towards his conversation with Nayar.

“Bhai yaar, audio band kar Bhai, ek audio ne to mera waat laga diya hain (please mute the audio, one audio got me in trouble),” Rohit can be heard telling the cameraperson.