Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

IPL 2024: Why is Sai Kishore not playing today's RCB vs GT match?

Meet Bhavesh Gupta, former Paytm COO and President who has resigned from Rs 1320000 crore company due to…

'Mumbai Indians ki kahani khatam': Ex-India star slams Hardik Pandya after MI's loss to KKR at Wankhede

CBSE class 10, 12 results soon: Board releases DigiLocker PIN, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG eye victory over in-form KKR to regain momentum leading into playoffs

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK look to regain winning momentum against PBKS

Weight Loss: Best food combinations to shed belly fat quickly

10 foods that help reduce stress

Rishabh Pant's fitness secrets revealed

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Questions Over Contesting From Raebareli

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder: Canada Police Arrests Three Suspects In Killing Of Khalistani Leader

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Congress Leader In 3-Day Custody, Party Protests

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

The Boys season 4 trailer: Butcher finds deadly virus to kill Homelander's superheroes, show to premiere on...

Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

As more and more viewers are watching Heeramandi, they are spotting major historical inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut and sharing the same on social media.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 04, 2024, 09:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi started streaming on Netflix from May 1. A fictional tale based around the lives of tawaifs in Lahore's red-light area of Heeramandi in pre-independent India, the big-budget show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in leading roles.

As more and more viewers are watching Heeramandi, they are spotting major inaccuracies in the show. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a screenshot of Sonakshi's character Fareedan reading an Urdu newspaper and stated that the headlines in the newspaper are of the events that happened in the recent past including one news related to Covid-19, implying that the makers have done a major goof-up considering the show is set in the Lahore of the 1920s-1940s.

When a screenshot of this post was shared on Reddit, several other netizens wrote that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies have also had historical inaccuracies. One netizen wrote, "He was making Mastani dance with Kashibai, this is nothing", while another added, "A friend also pointed out that the trend to use Allah Hafiz started only when PTV started doing it in the 1980s. till then it was Khuda Hafiz or if it was Punjabis (Muslims and Hindus), it was rab raakha."

"This show was made to cater to western audience too probably considering how Ali Wong and Bill Hader were here. Maybe Netflix thought it was India's answer to Bridgerton with the usual poverty and oppression porn that sells in the west. Little did they know that it's just expensive sets and a project to prop up SLB's niece. I swear even the sets had more emotion than her", wrote another netizen criticising Bhansali's niece Sharmin's performance in the show.

"The problem stems from the fact that the audience on Netflix consumes cinema differently. There is a lot more detailing that needs to be done. People pause and notice small subtleties. He would have gotten away with this had it been the big screen thing. They can't pause, and forget mostly because they don't watch it again. Bollywood needs to up their ante", read another comment.

Do you think a show made at a budget of a few hundred crores over years, can afford to have such mistakes?
byu/writerrani inBollyBlindsNGossip

Heeramandi also stars Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, and Taha Shah Badussha in supporting roles.

READ | Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Staff Development: Pharmacist in Charge priorities training, skill enhancement for enhanced pharmacy services

Meet man who quit US job, returned to India, started Rs 17000 crore company with just Rs 40000, his net worth is...

Mother polar bear cuddles with her cub, viral video will melt your heart

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted Rs 640 crore villa to Anant Ambani and Rs 450 crore necklace to....

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of deceased accused claims police 'murdered' him, says ‘He was not the kind…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement