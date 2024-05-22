Twitter
Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as he transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look of The Smashing Machine

Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognise Palestine as a state amid ongoing tensions

The Post-Raisi Era: Prospects and perils for India's engagement with Iran

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function on cruise ship, attendees include..

Meet Indian doctor-turned-filmmaker at Cannes, had no financial backing, upset family by leaving medicine, studied at...

Entertainment

Salim Khan talks about defending Salman Khan's mistakes, anger issues, and drinking: 'I would protect him but...'

In one of the interviews, Salim Khan opened up about Salman Khan's controversies and why he defended him during that time.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 22, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Salim Khan, who penned blockbusters like Sholay, Deewar, and Zanjeer, is also a proud father Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Sharma. In one of his interviews, he talked about his children and defending Salman Khan during controversies.

In an old candid interview with Zoom, when Pooja Bedi asked about one thing that he wanted his children to embrace, he said, “Patience and anger management. I think anger is a good emotion if it is channeled in the right way. Anger is a genetic problem that children have also got and they will also learn to control it because it is a damaging thing, especially after drinking. If they can’t control drinking, they should remove it from their lives.” 

In the throwback interview, Salim Khan discussed his parenting approach, acknowledging that he never engaged in false humility with his children. He expressed unconditional love for them and felt a natural urge to defend them during challenging times in their lives. He said, “I have never indulge in false humility because I think false humility is worse than conceit. Every time Salman has made a mistake… they criticise… but what do they expect me to say? That he deserves it. Because love is unconditional. I cannot say that Salman you have to be perfect in this thing or Arbaaz you have to do a thing like this then only I will love you. They are my children. I love them and I would defend him, I would protect him but at the same time I don’t approve of some things that he does."

In 2012, Salman Khan while talking to Live Mint, talked about his anger issues and said, “A lot of anger. My aneurysm is also because of my anger. Just I get scared when I get angry. Anger doesn’t mean like picking up a bottle and smashing somebody over the head with it. That anger is equated with a big-shot temper or having BP issues or whatever that you lose it so fast. Anger is something that you feel ‘this is not right’. You want to do something about it and you are trying your best and you just can’t do anything about it. That is the main anger. You want to turn it right,” he said.

Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the country, he still melts hearts with his charm. His love life has always been the talk of the town. His friend and actor Pradeep Rawat, in his recent interview, talked about his affairs with Somy Ali And Sangeeta Bijlani.

During a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Pradeep Rawat talked about how Salman left Somy Ali heartbroken after their breakup. He said, “Salman Khan wasn’t affected much. Somy Ali was affected a lot by their break-up. Salman is so good-looking that he doesn’t have a dearth of options. They were my friends and we would sit together, eat together… both of them would tell me their side of the story.”

