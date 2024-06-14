Singham Again: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's film postponed; to now clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Twitter
Bollywood

Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone-starrer Singham Again gets a new release date.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 09:40 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Rohit Shetty's Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone-starrer Singham Again was scheduled to hit the theatres this Independence Day, clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, however, now, the action thriller has been postponed. 
 
On Friday, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram and sharing the poster of the film which had the title of the film and names of the cast, the filmmaker announced the postponement of the film. The filmmaker wrote, "Sher aatank machata hai, zakhmi sher tabahi! See you in the cinemas once again. This Diwali!" The action thriller is now set to release in theatres on November 1. 
 
The theatres are going to experience a blast this Diwali, as Rohit Shetty's action thriller, Singham Again, will be clashing with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and others in key roles and is one of the most-awaited films of the year.
 
During the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn talked hinted at Singham Again being postponed and said, "No, we are not sure. Kyunki uska jo abhi tak kaam chal raha hai, woh abhi tak pura khatam nhi hua. Thodi bahut shooting bhi baaki hai (Because the work is still going on, it is not completely finished yet. Some shooting is still left).” Ajay also mentioned that they were not in any hurry because the work gets spoiled in haste. He stated that a decision will be taken on the release date as soon as they get ready.
 
Singham Again is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone, Singham Again also stars Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, and Akshay Kumar. Arjun will be seen playing the antagonist in the movie. 
 
