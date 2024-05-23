'Gentle reminder': Ambati Rayudu takes cheeky dig at RCB after defeat vs Rajasthan Royals in eliminator

Ambati Rayudu recently made a playful jab at RCB following their elimination from the 2024 Indian Premier League. After the Challengers suffered an 4-wicket defeat to RR in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22, the former Indian cricketer took to his Instagram account to tease Faf du Plessis and his team.

In a video shared by Rayudu, CSK players can be seen jubilantly celebrating, with Ravindra Jadeja and Rayudu himself gesturing the number 5 with their hands. Moeen Ali and Devon Conway also made appearances in the video.

Rayudu captioned the video and wrote, “Just a kind reminder from the 5-time champions. Sometimes a gentle reminder is required”.

RCB entered the match as the favored team, having won six consecutive matches in the league stage. Despite their strong performance leading up to the match, RCB struggled to showcase their best form against the Rajasthan Royals. RCB was tasked with batting first and managed to score 172 for 8, with notable contributions from Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Mahipal Lomror, all scoring in the 30s. However, the Royals successfully chased down the target with 6 balls remaining in their innings, securing a victory over RCB.

Following the game, Rayudu expressed his belief that instead of engaging in 'aggressive celebrations', RCB should prioritize cultivating a strong sense of 'hunger' for success.

"If you talk about RCB today, it shows that only passion and aggressive celebrations don't win you trophies. You need to plan. You didn't get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. You have to play with the same hunger," Rayudu was quoted as saying.

Although RCB has been eliminated from the competition, RR will face SRH next on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

