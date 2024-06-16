Meet man who once worked at construction sites, had no money for food, then took oath to clear MPPSC exam, now..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Former ODI, T20 World Cup winner set to replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach, BCCI to announce soon

Meet actress, who had no solo hits, was asked to get breast enhancement surgery, quit acting, is now...

PAK vs IRE, T20 World Cup weather forecast: Will Florida witness another washout today?

Shubman Gill's response to 'disciplinary issues' rumours in viral Instagram post with Rohit Sharma

Narayana Murthy's Rs 616000 crore Infosys beats HCL, Capgemini, wins Rs 850 crore deal for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Former ODI, T20 World Cup winner set to replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach, BCCI to announce soon

Meet actress, who had no solo hits, was asked to get breast enhancement surgery, quit acting, is now...

PAK vs IRE, T20 World Cup weather forecast: Will Florida witness another washout today?

Countries which are best for vegetarian population

6 Indian celebs who are celebrating their first Father's Day as dads

Indian states with maximum consumption of alcohol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actress, who had no solo hits, was asked to get breast enhancement surgery, quit acting, is now...

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who once worked at construction sites, had no money for food, then took oath to clear MPPSC exam, now..

Santosh and his siblings lived in a small thatched one-room cottage and were exposed to the harsh realities of poverty.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 03:46 PM IST

Meet man who once worked at construction sites, had no money for food, then took oath to clear MPPSC exam, now..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Santosh Kumar Patel's life story is an inspiring tale of tenacity and fortitude that follows him from the hardships of rural poverty to his current position as sub-divisional officer. Prior to this, he held the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Gwalior district's Ghatigaon.
 
Santosh was up in a rural Madhya Pradesh where his family experienced severe financial troubles. It was sometimes difficult for his parents, who were labourers in agriculture and masons, to offer their kids the bare requirements.

Santosh and his siblings lived in a small thatched one-room cottage and were exposed to the harsh realities of poverty. Their books were ruined by leaky roofs during the monsoon, but they continued to study at night in the dim light of a kerosene lamp.
 
Living off of government handouts and the little produce from their small plot of land, Santosh remembers clearly the days when their meals were limited to basic essentials like daliya or wheat flatbread they stole from other students.
Santosh persevered with unwavering drive in spite of these obstacles. He was aware of the need of hard labour from an early age and frequently visited building sites to supplement his income.

Santosh was raised with a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for education. He understood that education was an opportunity to break out from the cycle of poverty and hard labour in the fields.
 
After seeing his father take on hazardous professions to provide for the family, Santosh came to understand the need of having a steady source of income. His determination only became stronger when his own illness caused the family to experience severe financial hardship.
 
Santosh overcame these challenges to achieve academic excellence and become the district topper, which made his family and the village as a whole proud of him.
 
But Santosh's career was briefly detoured by financial limitations, which made him think about other sources of revenue. However, after recognising how important his goals were, he redirected his attention to getting hired by the government.

Santosh prepared himself for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission test by studying hard on his own. He eventually achieved an amazing rank and realised his ambition of becoming a police officer.
 
Santosh has been committed to helping his community ever since he joined the police force, using his personal experiences to relate to people going through similar struggles. His creative projects, like the Betul alcohol awareness campaign, show his dedication to justice and constructive change.
 
Santosh expresses his desire to keep serving the public and improving the public's perception of law enforcement while reflecting on his path. He is modest yet unwavering in his resolve. Santosh Kumar Patel views his experience as proof of the human spirit's ability to triumph over hardship and tenacity.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

‘Presented India's perspective on world stage’: PM Modi shares glimpses of highlights from G7 Summit in Italy

'I will have more to say...': Justin Trudeau on whether Canada will invite PM Modi to G7 Summit 2025

Bihar NET-UG Paper Leak: Burnt papers, post-dated cheques, Rs 32 lakh, why is NTA silent over these?

Student fails Physics, Chemistry in class 12th, tops NEET 2024 exam; candidate’s scorecard goes viral

Rare flesh-eating bacteria that can kill in 48 hours spreads in Japan: All you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement