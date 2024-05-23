Tata Group making massive purchase, finalises deal to own Rs 83286200000 firm…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

Ixigo gets green signal from SEBI for IPO, Oyo withdraws draft papers

Meet Indian genius who founded iconic brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he belongs to...

Heeramandi actor defends Sharmin Segal amid trolling for her acting: 'Not necessary to have expression every time'

Meet richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, worth Rs 91 crore; and it’s not Krishna Shroff, Asim or Gashmeer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

Ixigo gets green signal from SEBI for IPO, Oyo withdraws draft papers

Meet Indian genius who founded iconic brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he belongs to...

6 amazing images of deep space taken by James Webb telescope

10 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA telescopes

Diabetes diet: 7 foods rich in healthy fats

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Pune Porsche Accident: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Pune Car Accident And Rahul Gandhi's Video

Meet richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, worth Rs 91 crore; and it’s not Krishna Shroff, Asim or Gashmeer

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

Juhi Chawla says Shah Rukh Khan is feeling better, reveals if he will attend IPL 2024 final: 'He will soon be...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Tata Group making massive purchase, finalises deal to own Rs 83286200000 firm…

Tata Play’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) was also approved by SEBI in May 2023. The IPO was postponed due to tough market conditions.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 23, 2024, 08:35 AM IST

article-main
Tata Play
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tata Group has finalised a massive deal with Walt Disney to buy its stake in the subscription television broadcaster Tata Play. According to a report by Bloomberg, the transaction values Tata Play at around Rs 83286200000. To recall, Tata Group got full control over Tata Play after it bought 29.8 percent stake from Disney.

Recently, Tata Sons also raised shareholding in Tata Play by acquiring a stake in Singaporean government-owned investment company Temasek. After an investment of Rs 8350000000, Tata Sons bought 10% stake in Tata Play. Tata Sons now own 70% stake in Tata Play.

For those who are unaware, Tata Play is currently the only consumer-facing business under the group’s media and entertainment sector. With over 21 million subscribers, it is India's largest DTH firm. Tata Play was formerly known as Tata Sky. It was established in 2001 and it has been dominating the Indian DTH space since than. The company attracted investment from Temasek in 2007. 

Tata Play’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) was also approved by SEBI in May 2023. The IPO was postponed due to tough market conditions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Man's attempt to pet lion ends in near-disaster, terrifying video goes viral

Excise policy case: Delhi HC dismisses bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Uber gets ‘rare’ license from Delhi government, to now offer services through…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement