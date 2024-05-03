RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

RCB vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 52 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

In the upcoming IPL 2024 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Titans at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on 4th May at 7:30 PM IST. Gujarat Titans are currently 8th on the rankings with 4 wins in 10 matches, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the bottom with just 3 wins in 10 games.

Out of their 4 previous clashes, both teams have won 2 games each, setting the stage for another thrilling encounter.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Match 52

Date & Time: May 04, 07:30 PM

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs GT​ Dream11 prediction

Keepers – Wriddhiman Saha, Dinesh Karthik

Batters – Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli(c), Shubman Gill(vc), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders – Will Jacks, Cameron Green

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohit Sharma

RCB vs GT My Dream11 team

