Video: Cobra mother's protective instincts go viral as she guards nest of eggs, watch

Renowned snake catcher Murali Lal has shared a captivating video online showcasing a cobra fiercely guarding its nest of eggs underground.

In the realm of deadly serpents, few evoke as much fear and fascination as the cobra. Capable of delivering a fatal bite within minutes, these creatures command respect and instill sheer terror when encountered. Among the various types of venomous snakes worldwide, the cobra stands out as one of the most common and perilous.

Recently, a video depicting a cobra fiercely guarding its nest of eggs underground has been making rounds on social media platforms. Shared by the well-known snake catcher Murali Lal, whose daring rescue missions often captivate online audiences, the footage offers a glimpse into the protective instincts and aggressive nature of these creatures.

In the video, as Lal carefully uncovers the earth to reveal the hidden nest, the cobra, poised for attack, displays its defensive stance with a wide hood and flickering tongue. Despite the imminent threat, the mother snake remains steadfast in protecting her eggs nestled in the soil, deterring any attempts to approach.

The captivating footage has garnered a staggering 1.9 million views, with viewers expressing awe and admiration for both the snake's protective behavior and Lal's bravery. Commenting on the video, one observer remarked, "A mother's protective instinct is always fierce and unwavering!" while another praised Lal's courage, stating, "Brother, we only have one heart, how many times can you win it over!"

Female cobras are known to diligently guard their nests throughout the entire incubation period, which typically lasts 75–100 days. They carefully select nesting sites with optimal conditions, often beneath trees or amidst bamboo clusters, and meticulously gather leaves to create a protective layer for their eggs.