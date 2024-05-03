Twitter
Bharti Singh admitted to hospital after severe stomach pain, to undergo surgery for…

Bharti Singh reveals being admitted to the hospital, leaves fans emotional as she breaks down on camera in a new vlog.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 03, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Bharti Singh admitted to hospital
Bharti Singh keeps sharing her life updates with her fans on YouTube through her daily vlogs. The comedian recently left everyone worried with her recent vlog, wherein she revealed getting admitted to hospital after severe stomach pain.

On Friday, Bharti Singh took to her YouTube channel and shared a vlog wherein she could be seen lying on a hospital bed in Kokilaben Hospital with IV drips attached to her hand. In the video, the comedian revealed that she had been suffering from severe stomach ache for the past few days, but she ignored it mistaking it for acidity. However, when her pain became unbearable, she visited the doctor and found out that she had stones in her gall bladder and that too on some nerve because of which she will now have to undergo an operation to treat the issue.

She said, "I am unable to bear the pain. There is stone in the gallbladder. We felt it was high acidity, but that wasn't the case. The stone that is in the gallbladder has got stuck in a vein; as a result, I am unable to eat anything and I vomit." 

Bharti Singh's husband, Harsh Lambachiya was seen standing by her side to support her. However, towards the end, the comedian broke down on camera missing her son Gola and wished to go back home to him soon as she has never left her son alone at night since his birth and added, "He keeps going in my room and calling my name. I pray to God that no mother has to ever stay away from her child. I just want to get well and go back to him." 

Bharti's fans flooded the comment section praying for her good health. One of the comments read, "The way she’s missing gola..made me cry. Get well soon..Maa Durga bless you our laughter queen." Another wrote, "First time I saw Bharti di crying on camera, i also cried, you are the best mom get well soon Bharti di." Another comment read, "Get well soon Bharti ma'am Lots of wishes and blessings towards you." 

