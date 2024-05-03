Watch: MS Dhoni's heartfelt gesture for CSK's 103-yr-old superfan wins internet, video goes viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni made a heartwarming gesture towards a 103-year-old fan by signing a yellow jersey for him. The legendary cricketer penned a special message for the fan, known as S Ramdas, which was shared by the franchise's official social media account in a touching video.

In the video, the former CSK captain wrote a heartfelt message, saying "Thanks Thatha for the support" to the elderly fan. The emotional video captured the moment when S Ramdas received the signed jersey with great excitement and gratitude.

It is worth mentioning that Ramdas, who served in the British military, was stationed in Trichy in the Air-Right precaution unit and even played cricket during his time there. This gesture from MS Dhoni not only touched the heart of the 103-year-old fan but also showcased the kind and compassionate nature of the cricketing legend.

In terms of on-field performance, the Chennai Super Kings must step up their game in the upcoming matches if they hope to secure a spot in the playoffs. The defending champions currently hold the 5th position in the IPL 2024 standings with 5 wins and an equal number of losses.

Their recent loss to the Punjab Kings at the Chepauk stadium saw the home team struggle to score only 162 runs on a pitch that favored batting, with Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar putting pressure on them. Despite a strong bowling performance from Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw, the Yellow Army managed to secure a victory with the help of Shashank Singh and Sam Curran, who remained unbeaten.

The two teams are set to face off once again on Sunday in Dharamsala.

