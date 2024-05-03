Twitter
Cricket

SRH vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal registers unwanted record, becomes first bowler in IPL history to...

This was the second time Chahal had experienced such a setback, with the first instance dating back nearly a decade ago when he was playing for RCB.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 03, 2024, 05:15 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Match 50 of the IPL 2024 season. SRH successfully defended a total of 201 runs, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivering a stellar performance in the final over to secure the win.

The match witnessed RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal conceding 62 runs, marking his highest number of runs given up in an IPL innings. Chahal also faced the challenge of being hit for 6 sixes, a rare occurrence in his career. This was the second time Chahal had experienced such a setback, with the first instance dating back nearly a decade ago when he was playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

During that previous match, Chahal's team successfully defended a total of 235 runs against Mumbai Indians, with Chahal contributing by dismissing key players such as Hardik Pandya and Jagadeesha Suchith. However, despite his wicket-taking abilities, Chahal also conceded 51 runs, including 6 sixes.

Fast forward to the present, Chahal found himself facing similar challenges while playing for RR. In the recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chahal gave up 62 runs, including 6 sixes, as the Orange Army posted a formidable total of 201/3 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Despite his efforts, Chahal was unable to secure any wickets during the match.

This match also saw Chahal setting a new record for the most runs conceded by an RR bowler in the IPL, surpassing Ankit Rajpoot's previous record of 60 runs.

Also read| IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run

