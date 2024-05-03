How much does Rs 5 Parle-G cost in Pakistan, US, Dubai?

Before independence, Parle-G was known as Gluco biscuits. However, its production ceased after independence due to a shortage of wheat in the country, a key ingredient required for its manufacture.

It's highly unlikely to find a home in India where Parle-G biscuits haven't made their way. Even today, the demand for these biscuits remains constant, spanning across all economic classes, from the impoverished to the affluent, from rural villages to urban centers. People from all walks of life enjoy these biscuits. Even now, many individuals find their tea incomplete without a Parle-G biscuit.

This incredibly affordable and delicious biscuit is not only popular throughout India but also savored with great enthusiasm in countries worldwide, including the likes of the United States, where it has garnered devoted fans. In light of this, one may wonder about the price of these biscuits abroad. Let's explore...

The story of Parle-G began in a shuttered, old factory in Mumbai's Ville Parle neighborhood. In 1929, a businessman named Mohanlal Dayal embarked on the task of converting this factory into a confectionery unit. Subsequently, in 1938, Parle introduced biscuits under the name Parle-Gloco for the first time.

Resuming production amidst stiff competition, especially from Britannia's Glucose-D biscuit, the company relaunched its biscuit under the new name 'Parle-G' to combat the competition.

Regarding the meaning of 'G,' after 1980, Parle Gluco biscuits were abbreviated to Parle-G. However, in 2000, the company promoted the biscuit with the tagline 'G for Genius,' although the original meaning of 'G' in Parle-G stemmed from 'Glucose.'

Now, let's delve into the pricing in America and Pakistan. In India, a 65g pack of Parle-G biscuits costs around 5 rupees. Reports suggest that in the United States, $1 fetches approximately 8 packs of Parle-G, each weighing 56.5g, translating to around 10 rupees per pack. Conversely, in neighbouring Pakistan, where economic challenges persist, the same pack that costs Rs 5 in India sells for around Rs 50. Additionally, according to the Grocer App website, a 79g pack of Parle-G biscuits is priced at Rs 20. This implies that Parle-G biscuits are relatively more expensive outside India.