Meet man, IIT dropout, richer than highest paid Indian CEO, has Rs 15000 crore net worth, he is hired by…

Thomas Kurian is one of the IIT dropouts who made it big after leaving the prestigious institution with securing his degree. Currently serving as CEO of Google Cloud, Thomas Kurian is richer than his boss Sundar Pichai. For those who are unaware, Sundar Pichai is the highest paid Indian CEO in the world. Leading 2.14 trillion dollars company, Sundar Pichai compensation for 2022 was a whopping 226 million dollars and his net worth in that year was estimated to be Rs 10215 crore. On the other hand, Thomas Kurian’s net worth is reportedly more than Rs 15000 crore.

Born in Kerala, Thomas Kurian is one of the most successful Indian executives in the world. He became the CEO of Google Cloud in 2018. Kurian is often credited with reviving Google Cloud. He changed the company's strategy and shifted focus to customer service. He also raised the salaries of Google Cloud sales persons to increase their motivation.

Thomas Kurian did his schooling from Bengaluru's St Joseph's Boys High School. He was also able to secure admission in IIT Madras. However after joining the prestigious institute, he decided to move to the US as he managed to get admissions in Princeton University. Thomas Kurian started his career by working for McKinsey and Company after getting bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and MBA degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

After working for McKinsey and Company for around six years, Kurian moved to Oracle. While working for the tech giant, Kurian held various positions during his 22 years long stay. There, he led a team of 35,000 across 32 countries. He resigned due to his differences with the company's co-founder Larry Ellison, in 2018. He later joined Google as its CEO.