A viral video captured Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy caught in a multi-car collison, after the pilot car stopped suddenly to save a two-wheeler driver, this evening in Thiruvananthapuram.

The clip showed that a woman, who was driving her scooty suddenly took a right turn which led to to the collision among vehicles behind her. The six escort vehicles, coming behind the pilot car, then rammed into each other.

According to a report by NDTV, the Chief Minister's car has suffered a minor damage. However, no harm was caused to CM Vijayan.

The incident has sparked online reactions, with several arguing that the fault was that of the woman on scooty.

An 'X' user, sharing the video, remarked, "Mark my words. A woman on scooty will be responsible for world war 3".

Mark my words, A Woman on Scooty will be responsible for World War III pic.twitter.com/7kPs6H8Vuj — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) October 29, 2024

Here's how netizens reacted

"Atleast she did gave right indicator. Which is truly rare for a female driver", an user hilariously commented.

Another user argued, "The CM's convoy was not following lane discipline, driving in the middle of the road. The sole responsible people are the CM and his convoy."

A third joined, "If you look closely, unless overspeeding and lane crossing of Kerala CM Vans, there was enough gap b/w Scooty Madam and Vans, and enough reaction time as she was giving side light indicator from long.Yes, crossing road in double yellow line is prime reason but overspeeding of vans and very less distance gao b/w vans contribute equally to this cause."