On Ananya Panday's birthday, her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco, shared a romantic post for her. He confirmed their relationship in his message by saying...

After months of rumours and fan talk, Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco, has finally confirmed they are dating on social media. On Ananya's birthday, he shared a sweet post on Instagram with a beautiful photo of her.

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday today, October 30 (Wednesday). On this special day, her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco, shared a romantic post for her. He confirmed their relationship in his message by saying, “Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!” The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who were excited to celebrate the couple publicly.

Ananya, dressed in a blue top and subtle pink gloss for the photo, has a lot of attention. Ananya made headlines when she was spotted getting cozy with Walker Blanco at the Ambani wedding. Although they haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, but sources say they share a close bond.

Recently, at an awards show, a video went viral in which she can be seen ignoring her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco's call. At an event, her phone screen displayed his name, but she realized she couldn't take the call during the event, so she turned her phone upside down. Now, in an interview, Ananya Panday reacted to the same and said she has given up now. While speaking to News 18, Ananya said, "I’ve given up at this point. I’ve realised that the more I try to hide something or be sneaky, the more I get caught doing it. So. I’ve just let go now. Whatever! I don’t care now. I’m not trying to hide anything."

She further stated, "It’s not in my hands. I could mean something in the best of intentions and it could still be blown out of proportion. That’s why I don’t want to think too much of the repercussions of something because it will happen anyway. If you try to stop something or do something in the most logical way, people still will have something or the other to say. So, it’s best to not think so much about it."

Earlier, she was said to be in a relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, but they reportedly separated earlier this year.

