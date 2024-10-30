In addition to the ICAI CA 2024 September result, the merit list for the ICAI CA September 2024 merit list was also released at icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has finally released the results for the candidates who appeared for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations foundation exam in September 2024. The candidates can now access their

results on the official website, icai.nic.in.

“The CA Intermediate results are out, and there’s a historic moment to celebrate—this time, all three top rankers are women. It’s a powerful sign of how the profession is shifting. Currently, women make up about 30% of ICAI’s membership, a number that’s expected to grow to 50% in the next five years. The progress has been remarkable: in 2008, there were only about 8,000 female members. By 2018, that number had soared to 80,000, and today, it has surpassed 125,000.” said ICAI Chairman Dheeraj Khandelwal while announcing the names of the inter exam toppers in a post on ‘X’.

In the CA inter September 2024 exam, three women have bagged the first three positions. Parami Umesh Parekh, Tanya Gupta and Vidhi Jain scored the top ranks. Meanwhile, candidates scoring 40 marks in all the subjects and 50 per cent marks in aggregate will be considered CA Foundation exam qualified.

Ahead of the results, ICAI notified, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 30th of October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.” The exam body had also mentioned that the candidate requires a registration number and roll number to access the results on the official website. “It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,”the ICAI added.



Steps to check ICAI CA 2024 result:

Visit the official website icai.nic.in on browser

Click on the direct link to check Inter and Foundation course results

Enter your login credentials – roll number and registration number

Submit the details to redirect to the result page

Check and download your result.

The September edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination was held on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. For the Group 1 candidates, the dates were September 12, 14 and 17. The Group 2 candidates appeared on September 19, 21, and 23