5 . Will Kartik Aaryan beat Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and troupe?

5

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is not just clashing with Ajay Devgn, but with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone at the box office. It will be interesting to see what will be the outcome of the clash.

Also read: Amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash, Kartik Aaryan announces film's advance booking, says 'bhaari maatra mein..'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us