Meet man who is a prominent diamond tycoon and recently gained attention when Prime Minister Modi attended his son Dravya's extravagant wedding in Surat.

Savji Dhanji Dholakia, known as Savji Dhanji, is a prominent figure in India’s diamond industry. As the Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports Private Limited, he has played a crucial role in making his company one of the leading diamond manufacturers and exporters in the country. Based in the bustling Bandra Kurla Complex of Mumbai, the company operates from its impressive 19-story headquarters known as The Capital.

Savji came in heaadlines today again when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding of his son, Dravya Dholakia. The extravagant ceremony took place in Gujarat at Het Ni Haveli in Dudhala. PM Modi arrived by helicopter to bless the newlyweds, showcasing the significance of this event. Dravya married Janhvi in a lavish celebration that reflected both family values and the prominence of the Dholakia family in the diamond industry.

Early Life and Challenges

Born on April 12, 1962, in Dudhala, Gujarat, Savji Dhanji grew up in a farming family. He is the second of four brothers, including Tulsi, Himmat, and Ghanshyam. The family faced significant financial hardships, which forced Savji to leave school after just the 4th standard at the age of 14. Despite these challenges, he displayed remarkable determination and ambition early in life.

To support his family, Savji began working in his uncle’s diamond business in Surat, where he eventually convinced his brothers to join him. This partnership laid the groundwork for their future success in the diamond industry.

Founding Hari Krishna Exports

In 1992, Savji and his brothers established Hari Krishna Exports Private Limited. This company quickly became a major player in the diamond manufacturing sector, starting its diamond-cutting and polishing unit in Surat while setting up its export office in Mumbai. Their hard work paid off, and by 2014, Hari Krishna Exports had grown significantly, employing around 6,500 people.

A significant milestone in Savji Dhanji’s career occurred in 2005 when he launched the jewellery brand "KISNA" under the umbrella of Hari Krishna Exports. KISNA soon became a household name and is now recognized as India’s largest diamond jewellery brand, with over 6,250 outlets across the country.

Savji Dhanji is not just celebrated for his business achievements but also for his generous nature as an employer. He has built a reputation as one of the best employers in India, particularly known for his impressive Diwali bonuses. Over the years, these bonuses have included extravagant gifts such as jewellery, cars, and even flats for his employees. In October 2018, he made headlines when he gifted 600 cars to deserving staff, demonstrating his commitment to their welfare.

In 2016, he gifted 400 flats and 1,260 cars as part of his Diwali celebrations. When asked about his motivation for such generosity, Savji explained that he wanted to help his employees achieve their dreams of owning a home and a car, making a positive impact on their lives.

Despite his considerable wealth, Savji Dhanji lives a relatively modest life. He is married to Gauriben Dholakia, and the couple maintains a low profile, rarely appearing in public. They have four children: Mena, Nimisha, Dravya, and Kisna. Savji’s reported net worth is around Rs 12,000 crore, reflecting his success in the diamond industry.

Savji Dhanji is also committed to instilling strong values in his children. He encouraged his son, Dravya, to work independently without relying on the family name. Dravya took on various jobs, including working at a shoe shop, McDonald’s, and a call center, learning important life lessons along the way. Eventually, he secured a job in a hotel’s bakery department, earning around Rs 200 per day. This experience helped Dravya appreciate the value of hard work and perseverance.