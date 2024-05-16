Meet actor who worked in superhit TV show, then quit film industry to move to US, now earning in crores through..

Born in Bhatinda, Punjab, in 1985, Vishal Singh had a successful stint in TV and films for 13-14 years but now, the actor recently revealed that he has shifted base to Los Angeles from the past many years.

Many actors and actresses in the film and television industry have often, after a successful career in the film world, decided to move abroad for better opportunities. Today, we will tell you about one such popular TV actor who became a household name through his on-screen characters but then decided to quit the film world and settle outside India.

We are talking about none other than Vishal Singh who became popular by playing the role of Ayaan Nanda in 'Kuchh Is Tara' and Jigar Chirag Modi in one of television's most popular shows 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.

Born in Bhatinda, Punjab, in 1985, Vishal Singh had a successful stint in TV and films for 13-14 years but now, the actor recently revealed that he has shifted base to Los Angeles from the past many years.

Vishal Singh, in an interview with Hindustan Times, revealed, "The day I left the show, I moved to LA. I got my O1B visa (issued to foreign nationals who have exceptional abilities or achievements in their field) and then I came back. My visa got over recently and I lost my social security card, so I had to renew both of them. I am doing all that and then I can start shooting for anything again. It is pretty much like moving here but I am doing a lot of back and forth to see my family as well."

Vishal journey in LA began after he was offered to be the face of a brand there. "Eventually I started walking for their Fashion Weeks, so modelling also kept going on the side. I changed my visa status from B1B to F1B, which is a work visa, which is as good as having a green card. I also started doing my own show called Pepito’s America, it was submitted to the Emmys, and we even made it to the nominations. It’s an American show and I am the only Indian in the star cast. I can’t officially shoot right now for anything further because my visa has expired but the moment that is done, I will start shooting for the next project," he said.

Vishal Singh said that he wanted to break free from the monotonous cycle of working on the small screen.

"I have done television for 13-14 years, and we used to shoot for 30-40 hours. But, now the new bunch of actors on the block don’t want to work beyond 10 hours or so. I’d still love to do television, but then you should forget that you have a life, for at least 6-7 months because you are shooting every single day."

Despite moving to LA and now earning crores of rupees through brand endorsements and American TV shows, Vishal Singh is still open to work in India, preferably on an OTT platform.

READ | Meet man who built Rs 39832 crore company after quitting high-paying job, his net worth is..