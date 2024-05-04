Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who was first employee of Infosys, it's not Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, SD Shibulal

Canadian police arrest 3 suspects in killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar: Reports

Viral video: Man transports huge wardrobe on bike, internet is stunned

Meet actress, who debuted with Aamir Khan's film, now winning hearts in Heeramandi; know her connection to Preity Zinta

India's Panchayati Raj system highlights strides made in women's leadership: Ruchira Kamboj

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who was first employee of Infosys, it's not Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, SD Shibulal

Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about facing ‘casual objectification’: ‘I have been told so many times to…’

Viral video: Man transports huge wardrobe on bike, internet is stunned

8 animals that live between 100 and 300 years

Side effects of drinking milk tea daily

Benefits of eating roasted chana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Will People Of Raebareli Accept Rahul Gandhi ? | Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Congress | BJP | Amethi

MI vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Mumbai Indians In Their Home After 12 Years

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about facing ‘casual objectification’: ‘I have been told so many times to…’

Meet actress, who debuted with Aamir Khan's film, now winning hearts in Heeramandi; know her connection to Preity Zinta

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who quit high-paying job for acting, struggled to get Rs 200; became superstar, now earns…

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who was first employee of Infosys, it's not Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, SD Shibulal

Infosys, one of the most prosperous IT firms in India, was founded by Narayana Murthy and six co-founders.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 04, 2024, 08:41 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
N.R. Narayana Murthy (left), N.S. Raghavan (second from right), and Kris Gopalakrishnan (right). Image Source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Infosys, one of the most prosperous IT firms in India, was founded by Narayana Murthy and six co-founders. People might be surprised to learn that N S Raghavan, one of Infosys' seven co-founders, was the company's first employee rather than Narayana Murthy. Raghavan was a member of the board from 1981 to 2000 and was instrumental in the founding of Infosys. In 2000, he retired as the Deputy Managing Director, having previously held a number of management positions.

Raghavan joined Infosys before Murthy did, having joined the company in 1981. When all of the work at Patni was completed, Narayana Murthy became the fourth employee to join the company. As the company's first employee, Raghavan was crucial in establishing the foundational systems.

Narayana Murthy borrowed the initial capital of Rs 10,000 from his wife Sudha Murthy to establish the company. The company's first office was in the front room of Murthy's house, and Raghavan's house served as the registered office. It took Infosys nearly two years to acquire their own computer in the beginning since Murthy could not afford to import one. Although the company faced many obstacles along the way, the team's commitment and diligence paid off.

With offices in more than 50 countries, Infosys is a prominent worldwide provider of IT services today. As of May 2024, the company's market capitalization is over Rs 5.8 lakh crore. The seven co-founders of Infosys are: Ashok Arora, N S Raghavan, K Dinesh, S D Shibulal, Nandan M Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan, and N S Murthy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Comedian Shyam Rangeela, who mimicks PM Modi, to contest against PM from Varanasi

Meet man, cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, left job after 1 year, also played a role in Bollywood...

K. Raheja Realty’s Raheja Residency honoured as Ultra Luxury Residential Project of the year

Tim Cook: Apple logs strong growth in India, to produce more in country

Baahubali Crown of Blood trailer: Amarendra, Bhallaladeva join hands to protect Mahishmati, fight against Katappa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement