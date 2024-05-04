Meet man who was first employee of Infosys, it's not Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, SD Shibulal

Infosys, one of the most prosperous IT firms in India, was founded by Narayana Murthy and six co-founders. People might be surprised to learn that N S Raghavan, one of Infosys' seven co-founders, was the company's first employee rather than Narayana Murthy. Raghavan was a member of the board from 1981 to 2000 and was instrumental in the founding of Infosys. In 2000, he retired as the Deputy Managing Director, having previously held a number of management positions.

Raghavan joined Infosys before Murthy did, having joined the company in 1981. When all of the work at Patni was completed, Narayana Murthy became the fourth employee to join the company. As the company's first employee, Raghavan was crucial in establishing the foundational systems.

Narayana Murthy borrowed the initial capital of Rs 10,000 from his wife Sudha Murthy to establish the company. The company's first office was in the front room of Murthy's house, and Raghavan's house served as the registered office. It took Infosys nearly two years to acquire their own computer in the beginning since Murthy could not afford to import one. Although the company faced many obstacles along the way, the team's commitment and diligence paid off.

With offices in more than 50 countries, Infosys is a prominent worldwide provider of IT services today. As of May 2024, the company's market capitalization is over Rs 5.8 lakh crore. The seven co-founders of Infosys are: Ashok Arora, N S Raghavan, K Dinesh, S D Shibulal, Nandan M Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan, and N S Murthy.