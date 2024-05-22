Twitter
Bollywood

Vivek Oberoi recalls breaking his leg in 3 places, reveals Mani Ratnam got heart attack: 'Ajay and Abhishek were...'

Vivek Oberoi revealed one incident that happened on the set of Yuva after which Mani Ratnam got a heart attack.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 22, 2024, 05:16 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, in his recent interview, talked about an incident when he broke his leg in 3 places while filming the movie Yuva in 2004. Directed by Mani Ratnam, it also featured Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Esha Deol.

As the film recently completed 20 years, Vivek revealed one incident that happened on the set after which Mani Ratnam got a heart attack. While speaking to Zoom, Vivek said, "A perfectly fun day turned into pain with a terrible motorcycle accident breaking my left leg in three places. I remember my big brother Ajay and my buddy Abhishek at my side, carrying me to the hospital, being my side through the agony of broken bones tearing through my skin with blood everywhere."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vivek also mentioned that the director had a heart attack after seeing his accident. He added, "Both of us were recovering in the hospital, Ajay and Abhishek were with me, lifting my spirits with jokes and painkillers in a not-so-lucid state." 

He further said, "After many complications, four months later, it felt like a reunion on the sets. The entire unit lifted my morale while I limped through shooting the songs Fanaa and Anjana Anjani." 

Yuva was inspired by the life of George Reddy, a scholar from Osmania University in Hyderabad. It follows the stories of three men from diverse backgrounds whose lives are altered by an incident on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge, which also featured Om Puri, Anant Nag, Vijay Raaz, Sonu Sood, Saurabh Shukla, Lekha Washington, and others.

