IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Canada

IND vs CAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 33 between India and Canada.

All the teams from Group A will finally bid farewell to New York and make their way to Florida for the last round. Rohit Sharma and his team have already secured their spot in the Super 8 stages with a victory over USA. However, Canada's fate hangs in the balance - they will be eliminated if the USA vs Ireland game is rained out or if the American team emerges victorious.

India has triumphed in three consecutive matches and is determined to make it a perfect four. Rohit Sharma understands the importance of a win, as points will carry over into the Super 8 stages. The team faced tough competition in New York, particularly in their hard-fought victory over Pakistan.

Canada started their journey with a defeat against co-hosts United States of America. They bounced back with a significant win over Ireland marking their first victory in the T20 World Cup. However, their hopes were dashed in the following match against Pakistan, putting their advancement in jeopardy.

Match Details

India vs Canada, 33rd Match, Group A

Date & Time: Jun 15, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

IND vs CAN Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rishab Pant, Shreyas Movva

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (c), Dillon Heyliger

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh (vc)

IND vs CAN My Dream11 team

Shreyas Movva, Rishabh Pant (VC), Virat Kohli, Aaron Johnson, Suryakumar Yadav, Navneet Dhaliwal, Hardik Pandya, Saad Bin Zafar, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Jeremy Gordon

Also read| Mohammad Hafeez hits out at Azam Khan for his poor fitness, says 'whole team covered 2 kms in 10 minutes, he took...'