Heeramandi actor defends Sharmin Segal amid trolling for her acting: 'Not necessary to have expression every time'

Amid trolling for her 'expressionless acting', Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi co-star defended her in a recent interview.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has been doing so well. Everyone who watched the series starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh, has been talking about it.

Every character in the series didn’t fail to make headlines. However, Sharmin Segal, who is also the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is being brutally trolled for her ‘expressionless acting’. Amid trolling, Heeramandi actor Anuj Sharma, who played Hamid in the series, defended her and said it’s not necessary to have expressions every time.

While speaking to The Press Free Journal, Anuj said, “It is not necessary to have an expression every time. Sharmin has given her 100 percent. She is carrying the entire load of the series on her shoulders. It is not a small series, it’s one of the most expensive shows in Asia, directed by the world's best director, and is released worldwide. People are against her because of nepotism.”

He added, “There has been talks about nepotism for the past five years. I've been in the industry for 27 years and my family has sacrificed a lot for my career. Even they have equal rights to my success. There's nothing called nepotism. If you don’t look at her as Sanjay sir’s niece but as a new girl who has entered the industry, you cannot feel flaws in her work. You will love her work. I have no problems with that.”

Recently, In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Richa Chadha opened up on Sharmin Segal facing trolling for her performance as Alamzeb in Heeramandi and said, "I think truthfully, it is the audience's right. It's the audience's prerogative that you like the show, you dislike the show. You like a performance, you dislike a performance."

She further added, "But what happens today, I think in the era of social media, when people start trolling, making memes, doing all that, that's a bit hurtful, I think, for anyone. We must never be unkind because it can happen to you tomorrow. And everyone is a human being.”



