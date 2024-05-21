Salman Khan says his niece Alizeh Agnihotri didn't tell him she wanted to be an actress because...

Salman Khan talks about his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's dream to become an actress.

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri made her acting debut as the leading lady in the 2023 film Farrey and was praised for her sincere, honest performance. Alizeh, daughter of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut earlier this year.

Recently, Salman and Alizeh have been featured on the front cover of a leading magazine. The superstar revealed that he was the last one to know about his niece's dream of becoming an actress. Salman said, "Alizeh is extremely simple in terms of how she dresses, and she doesn’t wear much makeup. So I didn’t think she wanted to be a part of this industry. But after her studies, she realised she did. I was the last to know! Though I must say she has worked very hard on her own."

This is another instance of Salman supporting his friends and family. The actor's love for the family is incomparable and he has proved it time and again.

