Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan are all set to grace The Great Indian Kapil Show, hilarious promo leaves netizens in splits.

After Ed Sheeran, now Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan are all set to grace Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actor has infact hijacked the show and Farah makes spicy revelations about the 'most kanjoos' actor in Bollywood and more.

On Wednesday, Netflix released a hilarious promo of the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor. The video opens with Anil Kapoor hijacking the show, turning the host and welcoming the audience with "Welcome to The Great Indian Anil Kapoor Show" Soon after this Farah was seen asking Archana Puran Singh to leave her seat for her to which Archana refused to. What followed was a hilarious banter between the two.

In the promo video, Farah Khan was also seen revealing how Anil Kapoor once refused to play Sonam Kapoor's dad in one of the films. Not only this, when Kapil Sharma asked the filmmaker about the most-kanjoos actor in Bollywood, she took her phone and dialed Chunky Panday to prove how he is the 'most-kanjoos'. As soon as Farah asked for Rs 500 from Chunky Panday, he replied with, "Who do you need?" and this started a laugh riot.

Netizens showered love on the promo video. One of the comments read, "I am sure it would be blockbuster, can't wait more." Another user commented, "Chunky Panday thing was epic." Another wrote, "Anil sir and Kapil combination is epic." Another comment read, "This is going to be the best episode."

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Aujla, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Divine, and Badshah along with others will also be seen in this season. The audience much loved the Ed Sheeran episode and now the fans are eagerly waiting to witness the fun banter between Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Kapil Sharma's team.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.