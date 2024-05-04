Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who was first employee of Infosys, it's not Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, SD Shibulal

Canadian police arrest 3 suspects in killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar: Reports

Viral video: Man transports huge wardrobe on bike, internet is stunned

Meet actress, who debuted with Aamir Khan's film, now winning hearts in Heeramandi; know her connection to Preity Zinta

India's Panchayati Raj system highlights strides made in women's leadership: Ruchira Kamboj

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who was first employee of Infosys, it's not Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, SD Shibulal

Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about facing ‘casual objectification’: ‘I have been told so many times to…’

Viral video: Man transports huge wardrobe on bike, internet is stunned

8 animals that live between 100 and 300 years

Side effects of drinking milk tea daily

Benefits of eating roasted chana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Will People Of Raebareli Accept Rahul Gandhi ? | Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Congress | BJP | Amethi

MI vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Mumbai Indians In Their Home After 12 Years

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about facing ‘casual objectification’: ‘I have been told so many times to…’

Meet actress, who debuted with Aamir Khan's film, now winning hearts in Heeramandi; know her connection to Preity Zinta

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who quit high-paying job for acting, struggled to get Rs 200; became superstar, now earns…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, who debuted with Aamir Khan's film, now winning hearts in Heeramandi; know her connection to Preity Zinta

This outsider, who belongs to a small town in Shimla, became a star with her debut film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 04, 2024, 07:57 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Pratibha Ranta (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many outsiders, who came from small towns, became stars with their hard work. A new addition to this list is an actress, who debuted with Aamir Khan’s film and is now stealing the spotlight in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut. 

The actress we are talking about also has a special connection to Preity Zinta and was seen distributing her debut film poster in Mumbai. She is none other than Pratibha Ranta, who is playing Shama in Heeramandi. 

Pratibha Ranta used to live in in a village 100 km away from Shimla called Rodo. She and her sister moved to Shimla to her grandparents for her further education and it was then that she realized she wanted to be an actress. She revealed in an interview with Indian Express, “My dadi was a working woman at a time when being one was a rarity. I imbibed that strength from her, where she not only took care of the responsibilities of her children, and got them educated, but also took the responsibility of me and my sister. She invested her time, gave wings to our dreams, and encouraged us. But when I told her that I want to turn my acting hobby as my profession, she was skeptical”

Her grandmother told her that if she becomes an actress, no one would marry her. However, this didn’t stop her from pursuing her dreams and the actress came to Mumbai all alone to become an actress. She recalled struggling alone in the big city. Soon she bagged her debut show, Qurbaan Hua, and became a sensation in Shimla at 18. TV also made her financially independent and thus her family stopped questioning her. 

In fact, it was because of TV that she got her first feature film, Aamir Khan Productions’ Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies. The film opened to positive response from the audience and Pratibha became a star with just her debut film. She is now seen in Heeramandi as Sanjeeda Sheikh’s daughter Shama and is winning hearts with her intense performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut. 

Not only this, the actress also has a special connection to Preity Zinta. Talking to PTI, the actress said earlier, “It is ironic that Preity Zinta is from my hometown (Shimla, Himachal Pradesh) and studied at the same school.” 

In a recent interview with Indian Express, the actress further talked about how she was called Preity Zinta and said, “For the longest, we only had Preity Zinta who made it to the industry from there and my family would often say, ‘Sabki kismat Preity Zinta jaisi nahi hoti.’ In fact, I was also called by her name back in town, so growing up all that I heard is that I am a heroine and one day I will go to Mumbai. So I knew I had to figure a way out.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Comedian Shyam Rangeela, who mimicks PM Modi, to contest against PM from Varanasi

Meet man, cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, left job after 1 year, also played a role in Bollywood...

K. Raheja Realty’s Raheja Residency honoured as Ultra Luxury Residential Project of the year

Tim Cook: Apple logs strong growth in India, to produce more in country

Baahubali Crown of Blood trailer: Amarendra, Bhallaladeva join hands to protect Mahishmati, fight against Katappa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement