HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about facing ‘casual objectification’: ‘I have been told so many times to…’

Sobhita Dhulipala talks about facing casual objectification and being reduced to her sex appeal.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 04, 2024, 08:52 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Sobhita Dhulipala (Image: Instagram)
Sobhita Dhulipala is currently garnering praise for her performance in Monkey Man. The actress is busy promoting her recent release and in an interview, she talked about facing casual objectification. 

In an interview with GQ India, Sobhita Dhulipala talked about her beef with being reduced to her sex appeal and facing casual objectification and said, “We’re very good with reducing people to keywords. This is a ‘hot person’, this is a ‘cute person’, this is a ‘funny person’.” 

She added, “This endless desire to flatten out complexity and pool people into one bucket only serves a PR narrative. It’s actually quite oppressive for the person itself. I’ve been told so many times to be more ‘palatable’ or less ‘unpredictable’ and that continues to amuse me.” 

In the same interview, the actress talked about how she wasn’t sure if she would make it in Monkey Man and said, “I auditioned for it in 2016; we shot it in the lockdown. I never quite imagined it would go on to have this big Hollywood release with a premiere at the iconic Chinese Theatre. It’s been a bit hard to believe.” 

Monkey Man also marks Dev Patel’s directorial debut and apart from him, the film stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Sikander Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kaleskar, and Sharlto Copley among others in key roles. The film has been released in the US and Canada, however, it is yet to be released in India. 

Talking about making her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man, Sobhita Dhulipala said to PTI, “It’s my first time working in a new industry, it’s Hollywood. So that is super exciting for me, Mine is not a big part but at the end of the day, it is a dream to be a part of Dev Patel’s vision.”

