Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala drops 'dreamy wedding' photos amid dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala stunned her fans and social media followers after she dropped a carousel post with pictures from her wedding. In a series of captivating moments, we can see Sobhita holding the hand of Mr Perfect, and posing with him on different occasions. A few months earlier, there were rumours that Sobhita is dating Naga Chaitanya. Thus, these photos were a shock to many filmgoers.

Well, before you guys think anything else, we are informing you that this is a promotional post. The Major actress shared these pictures with a prolonged caption, "Dynamic and refined, Dubai houses a tasteful tableau of escapades that delights one and all - Golden beaches, sun-soaked skylines, breathtaking venues and world-class service are just some of the reasons why this stunning city is perfect to commemorate everything from the last few days of your singlehood, the revered occasion of your nuptials, to your happily ever after."

Here's the post

As we mentioned earlier, netizens were taken aback after she dropped these photos. A user wrote, "Arrrrre careful Sachi mein hojayyegi." Another user wrote, "FOR TWO MINS I THOUGHT SOBHITA GOT MARRIED BYE." The third user wrote, "I got scared for a second. Thank god it's just an ad." A netizen added, "My heart stopped for a second." Another netizen added, "The way my heart skipped a beat."

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part One, Adivi Sesh's Major. Naga Chaitanya's personal life has also been in the news since he separated from Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year and now, his name is being linked with the Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. In a recent interview when Siddharth Kannan, the Thank You star was asked the first thought that comes to his mind on hearing Sobhita's name. Chaitanya first just laughed a little and then said, "I'm just going to smile."