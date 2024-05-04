Twitter
The Boys season 4 trailer: Butcher finds deadly virus to kill Homelander's superheroes, show to premiere on...

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, and Laz Alonso amongst others. The fourth season will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 13.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 04, 2024, 07:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Boys Season 4 trailer/YouTube screengrab Prime Video India
Finally, the makers of the fourth season of the highly anticipated drama series The Boys starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty unveiled the intriguing trailer.

In the trailer, Karl Urban reappears in the role of the seasoned and resolute Billy Butcher, tormented by regrets and motivated by a desire to do things right, even if it means confronting his own death. But the stakes have never been higher as a lethal virus threatens to bring down even the strongest of supes and political tensions reach a breaking point.

The trailer also shows the world is on the verge of chaos as Antony Starr's chilling portrayal of Homelander tightens his hold on power and Erin Moriarty's Starlight is caught in the crossfire. But among the chaos, Billy Butcher inspires the group to take on corruption head-on and fight for a world worth preserving, and this brings a ray of hope.

As per the official description for the new season of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures. The Boys Season 4 will premiere on June 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

