Meet actress who ran away from home for love, was married twice, became pregnant before marriage, is now..

Puja Banerjee ran away from her home at 15 to get married to her lover Arunoy Chakraborty in the year 2004. The duo was in love but soon after their marriage, things started to turn sour.

You might remember Puja Banerjee for playing the role of Goddess Parvati in the serial 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' but many people are unaware that Puja's personal life story is no less than that of a film. Puja Banerjee, popular for the role she plays onscreen, was married twice and ran away from from at the age of 15. These things were revealed by Puja herself during an interview. However, later Puja Banerjee deeply regretted her decision.

Puja Banerjee was heartbroken when her marriage broke down and decided to only focus on her career. It was at this time that she shined in the role of Goddess Parvati in 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' and gained immense popularity among the audience.

She then took a brief hiatus and in 2022, made a super hit comeback to acting with Star Plus serial 'Anupamaa' prequel web series 'Anupama: Namaste America' as Ritika.

While things looked happy on the professional front, Puja Banerjee's personal life was also unfolding in unexpected ways. She met TV actor Kunal Verma. The two dated for a while before tying the knot in Goa in 2021. Puja Banerjee became a mother in 2020. The couple had a court marriage that year itself.

About her wedding, Puja Banerjee said, "We got married as per Bengali customs. Even though we are married and have a child, getting married again gives a new feeling. This has brought new freshness in our relationship."

She further added, "There is something new in our relationship. Even if our relatives are treating us like newlyweds, and inviting us for dinner. Earlier they did not call us even during times of crisis."

