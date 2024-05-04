Meet CBI officer's daughter who worked in all time blockbuster film, became single mother at 45, is now..

Sakshi Tanwar was born in Alwar, Rajasthan, to Rajendra Singh Tanwar, a retired CBI officer. She completed her graduation from the Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. Sakshi Tanwar has also briefly worked as a sales trainee at a five-star hotel.

Sakshi Tanwar is the superstar 'daughter-in-law' of the TV world who has been ruling the industry for the past 23 years and has also given the biggest superhit film to Bollywood. Sakshi Tanwar worked opposite Aamir Khan in 'Dangal'. The film was released in 2016 and created such a record at the box office which is yet to get broken.

Sakshi Tanwar is 51 now but is still living a single life. She, however, is a single mother. In 2018, Sakshi Tanwar had adopted a nine-month-old girl named Dityaa Tanwar.

Sakshi Tanwar has said in interviews that she wanted to become an IAS officer but destiny had other plans and she became an actress.

Sakshi Tanwar made her TV debut in 1998 with 'Albela Sur Mela' but her breakthrough role came in 2000 when she starred in Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' as Parvati Agarwal. This TV serial made Sakshi Tanwar a household name. Between 2011 and 2014, she again won people's hearts by playing the role of Priya Kapoor, opposite Ram Kapoor, in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'.

Sakshi Tanwar is a superstar in the TV world and is considered among the highest-paid television actresses in India.

After establishing herself in the TV world, Sakshi Tanwar entered the world of films and OTT and created records there too. Her film 'Dangal', in which she played the role of Aamir Khan's wife, is the highest-grossing film in India to date, having earned over Rs 2000 crore globally.

As for her personal life, Sakshi Tanwar is unmarried and single. At the age of 45, she adopted a baby girl named Dityaa and now the mother-daughter duo stay together in Mumbai.

