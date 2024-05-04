Meet actress who was engaged to India cricketer, broke it off for 12 years older actor, did not marry him due to..

When you think about Bollywood in the 70s, mainly two names come to mind, Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra. These two were the superstars of Bollywood in that era but, there was another upcoming star who started his career as a villain but soon gained such popularity that he gave tough competition to many superstars. We are talking about Vinod Khanna who made his debut in the film industry in 1969 with the film 'Man Ka Meet'. Today, we will tell you about the lesser-known love story of Vinod Khanna and Amrita Singh. The two were reportedly in love and were about to get married, however, fate had other plans.

Vinod Khanna was known for his good looks, charming personality, and charisma but very little is known about his love life. Amrita Singh, a popular and leading actress of the 1980s and early 1990s, has reportedly dated former head coach of the India national cricket team Ravi Shastri and actor Sunny Deol but her affair with Vinod Khanna was the one that grabbed the most eyeballs.

Amrita Singh and Vinod Khanna first met on the sets of JP Dutta's 'Batwara'. She fell in love with the actor at first sight. Reports state that at this time, Amrita Singh was engaged to Ravi Shastri who had told her that Vinod Khanna was out of her league. A few months later, Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh parted ways and broke off their engagement.

Amrita Singh and Vinod Khanna had 12 years of age gap between them but the two were reportedly madly in love and began dating. Rumours soon surfaced that the two would get married soon. However, despite things going well between the two, Amrita Singh and Vinod Khanna never got married.

Let us tell you that Vinod Khanna was separated from his wife Geetanjali when he began dating Amrita Singh.

Amrita Singh's mother Rukhsana Sultana was reportedly the reason why the actress and Vinod Khanna could never get married. Amrita Singh's mother found the 12-year age gap to be a big issue and also had a problem with Vinod Khanna being a divorcee.

Her mother wanted a suitable Muslim boy for Amrita Singh which finally led to the couple breaking up. Amrita Singh then tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in January 1991 and converted to Islam. She gave up acting after her marriage. In 2004, the couple got divorced. They have two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Vinod Khanna, on the other hand, found love in Kavita Daftary.