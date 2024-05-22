Twitter
Katrina Kaif pregnant with first child, planning to deliver baby in London? Actress' representative issues statement

Katrina Kaif's representatives have cleared the air on the actress' pregnancy rumours

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 22, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Image: Instagram)
Ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted in London earlier this week in a viral video, speculations have been rife that the actress is pregnant with their first child. The video, shot by a fan, seemed to show Katrina with a bump. Later, a news report claimed that the couple is indeed expecting and they have travelled to London to deliver the baby there. Now, Katrina’s representative has cleared the air.

On Tuesday, a video of Katrina and Vicky went viral. It showed them in London, walking on a pavement. Katrina wore loose, baggy clothes in the video and it appeared to show her with a bump on her belly. However, due to the loose fitted clothes, it was impossible to deduce if it was indeed a bump. However, it was enough to fuel speculations among fans. After the video was shared on social media, many fans commented that she was looking ‘even more pregnant than Deepika Padukone’.

Then, a report by Zoom claimed that the actress is pregnant and she is in London with Vicky to deliver the child, similar to how Anushka Sharma gave birth to her son Akaay in the UK earlier this year. On Wednesday afternoon, Raindrop Media, the representative of Katrina Kaif, called the report ‘unconfirmed’ and issued a statement. It simply read: “Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation.”

The report by Zoom quoted a source as saying that Katrina had grown up in the UK and hence, wanted her child to be born there as well. The actress reportedly owns a house in Hampstead. “Katrina bacha London mein hi deliver karegi. Vicky bhi wahin hai (Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London itself. Vicky is already there with her),” the source was quoted as saying.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in a private ceremony in Rajasthan. The two reportedly dated – but in secret – for a couple of years prior to that.

