Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

Jennifer Lopez says she ‘feels misunderstood’ amid divorce rumours with Ben Affleck: 'We are so...'

Calcutta HC cancels all OBC certificates issued since 2010, says services of...

'Shahid Afridi nahi hoon': Former India star takes cheeky dig at ex-Pakistan captain on plans to unretire - Watch

Katrina Kaif pregnant with first child, planning to deliver baby in London? Actress' representative issues statement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

Jennifer Lopez says she ‘feels misunderstood’ amid divorce rumours with Ben Affleck: 'We are so...'

Calcutta HC cancels all OBC certificates issued since 2010, says services of...

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

8 newest countries in the world

9 must-watch web series if you are feeling demotivated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Katrina Kaif pregnant with first child, planning to deliver baby in London? Actress' representative issues statement

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt quits Welcome 3 after fallout with Akshay Kumar? Report says he walked out after first day because...

HomeIndia

India

Calcutta HC cancels all OBC certificates issued since 2010, says services of...

HC scraps OBC status of several classes in Bengal; benefits obtained already not to be affected (Eds: Adding new third para) Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday struck down the OBC status of several classes in West Bengal, finding such reservations under an Act of 2012 to vacancies in services and posts in the state illegal.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : May 22, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

article-main
Source (ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday which is May 22, 2024 struck down the OBC status of several classes in West Bengal, finding such reservations under an Act of 2012 to vacancies in services and posts in the state illegal.

Passing judgment on petitions challenging the provisions of the Act, the court clarified that the services of citizens of the struck-down classes, who are already in service or have availed the benefit of reservation or have succeeded in any selection process of the state will not be affected by the order.

The judgment will impact a sizeable number of people in the state, according to a lawyer involved in the matter.

The court struck down several classes for reservation as Other Backward Classes (OBC) given under The West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) Act, 2012.

In the judgement, the division bench comprising justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Rajasekhar Mantha clarified that the executive orders of the state government classifying 66 classes of OBC before 2010 were not interfered with, since these were not challenged in the petitions.

The bench directed that the state's executive orders classifying 42 classes as OBCs from March 5, 2010, to May 11, 2012, were also quashed, with prospective effect, in view of the illegality of the reports recommending such classification.

The bench said that the opinion and advice of the Backward Classes Commission is ordinarily binding on the state legislature under the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993.

The bench directed the Backward Classes Welfare Department of the state, in consultation with the Commission, to place a report before the legislature with recommendations for inclusion of new classes or for exclusion of remaining classes in the state list of OBCs.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration starts today, know eligibility, steps to apply

Balmorex Pro [Is It Safe?] Real Customers Expose Hidden Dangers

Delhi-NCR weather: Red alert issued in Delhi as temperature touches...

RCB vs RR, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals

Balancing Risk and Reward: Tips and Tricks for Good Mobile Trading

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement