Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Home Ministry office in North Block gets bomb threat mail, security officials conduct searches

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

Jennifer Lopez says she ‘feels misunderstood’ amid divorce rumours with Ben Affleck: 'We are so...'

Calcutta HC cancels all OBC certificates issued since 2010, says services of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

8 healthy juices that improve digestion

Indian to win most Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cup

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Katrina Kaif pregnant with first child, planning to deliver baby in London? Actress' representative issues statement

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt quits Welcome 3 after fallout with Akshay Kumar? Report says he walked out after first day because...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez says she ‘feels misunderstood’ amid divorce rumours with Ben Affleck: 'We are so...'

Amid divorce reports with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez stated that she feels being 'misunderstood'.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 22, 2024, 05:29 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez (Credit: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amidst swirling rumours surrounding her relationship with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about feeling "misunderstood at times," drawing parallels between her emotions and those of her character in her upcoming sci-fi film, Atlas.

In an interview with People Magazine at the film's Los Angeles premiere, Lopez expressed, "We are so different because she, like, doesn't wear any of her emotions. She's so closed off and I am too much emotion sometimes." She further reflected on her character's strength and certainty, remarking, "At times. She was very sure... felt very misunderstood at times. I can also relate to that a bit."

The 54-year-old star's remarks come amidst ongoing speculation about her relationship with Affleck, whom she married in July 2022. Recent reports from Page Six revealed Affleck's house-hunting activities in Los Angeles, coinciding with Lopez's solo real estate browsing.

However, insiders have clarified that Lopez's property search is unrelated to divorce rumours, suggesting she is considering investment opportunities. Sources also hinted at marital troubles brewing for several months, with recent events adding fuel to the breakup speculation.

Lopez's social media activity, including a 'like' on an Instagram post about unhealthy relationship traits, intensified the rumours, as per Page Six. Additionally, a source close to Affleck revealed to Page Six his reconsideration of their union, expressing sentiments of disillusionment. Insiders suggest Affleck feels Lopez struggles with satisfaction, citing it as a significant issue in their relationship. Recent solo appearances by Lopez, including her attendance at the 'Atlas' premiere with her wedding band on display, have only fueled speculation, particularly as Affleck was occupied with filming commitments.

The couple, who initially got engaged in 2002 before separating in 2004, tied the knot in August 2022. (With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's biggest flop was most expensive film ever, had 4 pan-India superstars, earned Rs 8 crore, producer went bankrupt

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, attackers can access…

10000mAh, 22.5W fast charging power banks under Rs 1000 on Amazon

This star's husband convinced her to pose naked, sold nude photos, murdered her; then killed...

Jr NTR surprises fans on birthday, announces NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel, shares details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement