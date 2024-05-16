This actor worked with Akshay, Sunny, Kareena, gave blockbusters; later died after cosmetic surgery at...

Vivek Shauq was a popular actor who grabbed everyone's attention with his acting in films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Popular comedian Vivek Shauq, who worked in both Hindi and Punjabi films, was known for his roles in shows like Ulta Pulta and Flop Show on Doordarshan, where he acted alongside Jaspal Bhatti. However, he reportedly died due to liposuction surgery triggered by a cardiac arrest

Vivek was also known for his writing and singing, was part of the Sant Nirankari Mission, and was good at speaking Urdu. He co-founded the Nonsense Club. Sadly, he passed away on January 10, 2011, in Mumbai, when he was 47 years old.

Early life:

Shauq was born on June 21, 1963, in Chandigarh. His father passed away in 1980, and his mother passed away in the late 1980s. He studied at the Indo-Swiss Training Centre (ISTC).

Acting career

Shauq began his acting journey in theater and TV, later on, he shifted his focus to Punjabi and Hindi films. His debut in Hindi cinema was with Barsaat Ki Raat in 1998, but he gained significant attention for his role in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Some of his notable films include Delhi Heights, Aitraaz, 36 China Town, Hum Ko Deewana Kar Gaye, Asa Nu Maan Watna Da, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Mini Punjab, and Nalaik. Shauq admired and collaborated closely with Jaspal Bhatti, who considered him his right-hand man.

Death

On January 3, 2011, Shauq suffered a heart attack and was taken to Jupiter Hospital in Thane. Despite being put on life support, he fell into a coma and couldn't recover. Sadly, on January 10, 2011, he passed away due to sepsis. His funeral took place on January 11, 2011, at the Sant Nirankari Mission. As per reports, he died due to liposuction surgery because, after this, he suffered cardiac arrest.