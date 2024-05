Bollywood

Shreyas Talpade wonders if his heart attack was due to Covid vaccine: 'We don’t know what we have taken inside...'

Shreyas Talpade suffered heart attack in December and now, he has wondered if it was due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

Shreyas Talpade suffered heart attack in December and now, he has wondered if it was due to the Covid-19 vaccine.



READ | Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.