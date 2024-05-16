Russia's Vladimir Putin meets with China's leader Xi Jinping while on state visit to China

Putin's visit comes as Russia has become more economically dependent on China following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.

China's leader Xi Jinping welcomed Russia's President Vladimir Putin at an official ceremony on Thursday as he opened a state visit to China.

Putin is expected to have meetings with his counterpart Xi Jinping and other top officials that will emphasise their commitment to the “no limits” relationship they signed in 2022, just before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

