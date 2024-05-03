Meet actor whose luck changed due to missed flight, worked in 8 films of same name, became superstar, now charges..

No one is really sure about what destiny has in store for them. People sometimes feel sad when they miss out on an opportunity but fail to realise that a second chance might be waiting for them just around the corner. Today, we will tell you about an actor who became a superstar in the film industry thanks to his patience and hard work. This actor's destiny took many opportunities away from him but rather than give up, he made such a place for himself that today, this superstar is one of the richest actors in India.

The actor we are talking about today is none other than Akshay Kumar. He is also fondly called the 'Khiladi Kumar', mainly because he has also worked in a total of 8 films with 'Khiladi' in its name. However, before achieving superstardom, Akshay Kumar went through a lot of struggle. He started his career with modelling. Once Akshay Kumar was supposed to go to Bengaluru for an ad shoot but he missed his flight. Rather than being sad about a missed opportunity, Akshay decided to meet a film producer in his free time. This meeting led him to star in the film 'Deedar' in 1992.

Akshay Kumar made the most of his missed opportunity and slowly established himself in the film world. Akshay Kumar made his debut in a leading role in the film 'Saugandh' (1991). He made his breakthrough with the suspense thriller 'Khiladi' (1992), the first film of the Khiladi series.

Today, Akshay Kumar charges Rs 60 crores - Rs 145 crore for a film and is one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry. His estimated net worth is Rs 742 crore, as per Lifestyle Asia.

