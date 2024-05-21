This film had 3 superstars, was made in 15 days on budget of Rs 2.25 crores, became a superhit, earned Rs..

If a film is made, not only does it take a lot of time to make it but also requires a huge team. Along with the lead actors and actresses in the film, the film also has a lot of support staff, technicians, directors, assistant directors, etc. This is why filmmaking is considered a time-consuming process. However, today we will tell you about a Ram Gopal Varma film which starred only 3 people. The film was a super hit as audiences liked the suspense and thrill. The film was made at a budget of Rs 2.25 crores and went on to earn over Rs 6 crore at the box office.

This film, released in 1999, was so popular, that even today, it has a 7.8 rating on IMDb.

The film we are talking about today is 'Kaun?', a psychological suspense thriller film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Anurag Kashyap. It starred Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sushant Singh in the lead roles. You will be surprised to know that at a time when a film takes months to make and release, 'Kaun?' was shot in just 15 days. It became such a superhit for its unique concept that it was dubbed in Telugu as 'Yevaru?' and then remade in Kannada in 2010 titled 'Shock'.

Even 20 years after its release; 'Kaun?' is popular among film fans who follow the thriller-horror genre. The film enjoys a near cult status today and is especially popular for the role played by Urmila Mantondkar.

