Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet superstar, who once scored just 2 out of 100 in audition, was rejected for his looks; later gave 25 hits in a year

Microsoft launches new powerful ‘Copilot+ PCs’ for AI era, to go on sale from June 18, priced at…

Meet man who once used to sell newspapers at 9, cracked UPSC exam, he is now…

Meet man, son of daily wager, did Rs 150 investment to survive, made Rs 30000000000 empire by…

This film had 3 superstars, was made in 15 days on budget of Rs 2.25 crores, became a superhit, earned Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet superstar, who once scored just 2 out of 100 in audition, was rejected for his looks; later gave 25 hits in a year

Microsoft launches new powerful ‘Copilot+ PCs’ for AI era, to go on sale from June 18, priced at…

Meet man who once used to sell newspapers at 9, cracked UPSC exam, he is now…

Hindu king who became son-in-law of Mughal ruler Akbar

6 smokey images captured by NASA

Foods to avoid eating with tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

This film had 3 superstars, was made in 15 days on budget of Rs 2.25 crores, became a superhit, earned Rs..

Meet superstar who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ruined her career, became yogini, is now..

Bollywood's biggest flop film, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, made with Rs 45 crore budget, earned just Rs..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film had 3 superstars, was made in 15 days on budget of Rs 2.25 crores, became a superhit, earned Rs..

The film we are talking about today is 'Kaun?', a psychological suspense thriller film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Anurag Kashyap. It starred Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sushant Singh.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 21, 2024, 09:49 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    If a film is made, not only does it take a lot of time to make it but also requires a huge team. Along with the lead actors and actresses in the film, the film also has a lot of support staff, technicians, directors, assistant directors, etc. This is why filmmaking is considered a time-consuming process. However, today we will tell you about a Ram Gopal Varma film which starred only 3 people. The film was a super hit as audiences liked the suspense and thrill. The film was made at a budget of Rs 2.25 crores and went on to earn over Rs 6 crore at the box office. 

    This film, released in 1999, was so popular, that even today, it has a 7.8 rating on IMDb. 

    The film we are talking about today is 'Kaun?', a psychological suspense thriller film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Anurag Kashyap. It starred Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sushant Singh in the lead roles. You will be surprised to know that at a time when a film takes months to make and release, 'Kaun?' was shot in just 15 days. It became such a superhit for its unique concept that it was dubbed in Telugu as 'Yevaru?' and then remade in Kannada in 2010 titled 'Shock'. 

    Even 20 years after its release; 'Kaun?' is popular among film fans who follow the thriller-horror genre. The film enjoys a near cult status today and is especially popular for the role played by Urmila Mantondkar. 

    READ | Meet superstar who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ruined her career, became yogini, is now..

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Who was Amenhotep III, the richest man who ever lived, whose face has been recreated?

    ICC seeks arrest warrants against Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas chief Sinwar, US President Biden says..

    Arvind Kejriwal dares PM Modi to get AAP leaders arrested, Delhi CM to visit BJP office today

    Iran President Ebrahim Raisi dead after rescuers find 'no survivors' at helicopter crash site

    Meet woman who secured high-paying job, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her record-breaking package is...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

    Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

    Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement