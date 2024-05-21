Akshay Kumar says his son left home at 15, wears second-hand clothes: 'I couldn't stop him'

Akshay Kumar revealed his son Aarav left home at 15 for his higher studies. He also mentioned that Aarav does his laundry, and wears second-hand clothes.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is one of the bankable actors in India, has won over audiences with his exceptional performances, good looks, and thrilling action scenes.

Recently, he appeared at Shikhar Dhawan's new show Dhawan Karenge where he talked about his personal life, and his children Aarav and Nitara. He spoke about his firstborn, Aarav, leaving home at the age of 15 to study abroad. He said, "My son Aarav is studying at the university in London. He left home at the age of 15. He was always fond of studying and wanted to stay alone. It was his decision to move even though I didn’t want him to go. However, I could not stop him because I left my home at the age of 14.”

Akshay then credited his son for staying grounded despite moving out of his parents' home and living an independent life. He said, "He does his own laundry, he is a good cook, does the utensils and doesn’t even want to buy expensive clothes. In fact, he goes to a second-hand store, Thrifty, to buy clothes because he doesn’t believe in wastage."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar cast his first vote and was among the early voters to exercise his franchise at a polling booth in Mumbai, as the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra commenced on Monday.

Dressed in a green shirt and blue pants, the Hera Pheri star made his way to the polling station early in the morning. After casting his vote, Kumar addressed the media, stating, "I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good."

"I think this time more people will come to cast their vote. I came early at 7 am and the polling booth was open. I saw almost 500-600 people were in attendance," he added. Bollywood siblings Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar also stepped out early morning on Monday to exercise their right to vote amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.